NAIMOS dismantles illegal mining camp along Ankobra River

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has carried out a targeted operation along the banks of the Ankobra River at Akitipo in the Nzema East District, as part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal mining.

The exercise, conducted on Thursday, April 16, between 0950 and 1450 hours, followed intelligence reports of intensified illegal mining activities in the area.

The taskforce raided a densely populated makeshift settlement located less than 50 metres from the riverbank, believed to house about 300 individuals engaged largely in illegal mining, with others reportedly linked to drug-related activities.

During the operation, approximately 60 makeshift structures, mainly constructed from rubber tents and used as both residences and operational bases, were dismantled and destroyed.

The team also seized and destroyed several pieces of mining equipment, including changfang machines and water pumps used to extract minerals directly from the river.

The taskforce later extended the operation to Tomentu in the Prestea Huni Valley District, where five illegal miners were spotted working on the river using improvised boats fitted with changfang machines.

The suspects fled into nearby bushland upon seeing the officers, abandoning their equipment, which was subsequently destroyed.

NAIMOS noted that the operation forms part of broader efforts to protect the Ankobra River, which has suffered significant pollution due to illegal mining.

Officials reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining enforcement actions to safeguard Ghana’s environment and natural resources.

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