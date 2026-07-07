NAPRM Governing Council seeks stronger partnership with NDPC on governance, development agenda

The National African Peer Review Mechanism Governing Council (NAPRM-GC) has called for a formalised partnership with the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) to enhance collaboration in governance assessment, data management and national development planning.

A delegation from the NAPRM-GC, led by its Executive Secretary, Mrs. Winnifred Akoto-Sarpong, paid a courtesy call on the NDPC on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, to discuss areas of mutual interest and explore ways of deepening cooperation between the two institutions.

Mrs. Akoto-Sarpong explained that the visit was to formally engage the NDPC’s new leadership and strengthen the longstanding relationship between the two bodies.

She noted that the NAPRM-GC and the NDPC have over the years collaborated on key national initiatives, including Ghana’s Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs), while the NAPRM-GC has also participated in the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee (IMCC) since its establishment.

However, she observed that much of the collaboration has been informal and proposed the development of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide a structured framework for cooperation.

“We have been working informally. We call on most of the officers to assist us when we are conducting assessments and require data,” Mrs. Akoto-Sarpong said.

She cited the recent Governance Index exercise, where NDPC officers supported the coordination of data collection from Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), as an example of the institutions’ existing cooperation.

According to her, formalising the partnership would improve efficiency and reduce duplication of efforts, particularly in data collection and governance assessments.

She proposed areas for collaboration under the MoU, including the development of a data framework, joint review of governance indicators, capacity building for programme officers and district development planning officers, as well as joint publications.

Mrs. Akoto-Sarpong further emphasised the strategic role of the NDPC as the repository of Annual Progress Reports (APRs), noting that the Commission remains a critical partner in monitoring and evaluating Ghana’s development agenda.

She also suggested that the NDPC’s District Development Data Platform could be leveraged to integrate governance indicators, stressing the need to minimise repeated requests for similar data from stakeholders.

“Where you already have the data, we should be able to use it instead of repeating the entire process. Data providers also experience fatigue when they are repeatedly asked to provide the same information,” she said.

In response, the Director-General of the NDPC, Dr. Audrey Smock Amoah, welcomed the proposed areas of collaboration and reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to working closely with the NAPRM-GC.

She noted that the mandates of both institutions were closely aligned, particularly in areas of governance, institutional development and international relations.

“Whenever we are discussing the policy framework and our sector working groups, once we move beyond the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, the next institution we cite as an example is you because we know you are supposed to be part of us,” Dr. Amoah stated.

She explained that the NDPC’s development framework is built around five key dimensions, including Governance and Institutional Development, which provides opportunities for deeper collaboration with the NAPRM-GC.

Dr. Amoah said an MoU would help define the responsibilities of both institutions and establish a clear roadmap for joint activities.

She also welcomed proposals for a Governance and Development Dialogue, joint research initiatives and publications, adding that such engagements would help strengthen accountability and evidence-based policymaking.

Highlighting the NDPC’s presence at national, regional and district levels through Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) and MMDAs, she identified capacity building as another area where both institutions could work together.

“We connect with all the levels; national, regional and district. If we work together, we will be able to bridge the capacity gaps,” she said.

Dr. Amoah further encouraged greater integration of the NAPRM-GC into the Commission’s planning framework, noting that such collaboration would enhance accountability and contribute to Ghana’s broader development goals.

The meeting also saw Directors of the NDPC outline their respective mandates and identify potential areas of cooperation with the NAPRM-GC.

Discussions centred on research, governance, monitoring and evaluation, data management, policy implementation, capacity building, evidence-based decision-making and public accountability.

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