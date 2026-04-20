NDC warns members against breaching internal election rules

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a strong warning to its members to comply with guidelines governing its internal elections, stressing that disciplinary measures will be enforced against those who flout the rules.

The caution comes after the party finalised and approved regulations to guide its upcoming internal electoral processes, aimed at ensuring order, transparency and fairness across all levels of competition.

Party leadership says strict adherence to timelines and procedures is critical to maintaining discipline within the organisation, particularly as it prepares for key internal contests.

The directive also highlights concerns about premature campaigning and actions that may undermine the integrity of the electoral process if not properly managed.

Speaking on Citi FM on Sunday, April 19, Deputy General Secretary Mustapha Gbande urged aspirants to operate strictly within the party’s approved calendar.

“It is good for people to want to run various positions in the party. But, in accordance with the party’s timelines, we must watch and read the calendar so that, within the season, if you are running for a branch election, then obviously you would be campaigning for that position within the context of the timetable that the party has put out,” he said.

He added that any breach of the rules would attract appropriate sanctions to ensure compliance.

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