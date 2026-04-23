New Black Stars coach calls for unity in World Cup push

The new head coach of the country’s national team, the Black Stars, Carlos Queiroz, has said he is optimistic of achieving success if he receives the necessary support from all stakeholders.

According to him, backing from his technical staff, the media, supporters and other stakeholders is vital to his success.

"I trust, and I believe that, with the support of my staff, the support of the Board, support of the press, support of the friends and the fans, ultimately, one Ghana, united with cohesion with the whole of the nation, I believe we can do it. We can bring success," he said during his unveiling ceremony held in Accra on Thursday, April 23.

"Let us do it together," he added.

The Ghana Football Association appointed Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the senior national team recently.

He is a former Real Madrid, Manchester United, Portugal, and Iran coach who will lead Ghana’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Queiroz boasts an extensive World Cup pedigree. He led South Africa to qualification for the 2002 FIFA World Cup, guided Portugal to the knockout phase in 2010, and took charge of Iran at both the 2014 and 2018 tournaments.

He has also held coaching roles in Egypt, Oman, Japan, and Qatar and is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear during the World Cup.

Coach Queiroz begins work immediately to prepare the Black Stars for the tournament, which kicks off on June 11, 2026.

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