New Black Stars coach to be named today – Sports Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has indicated that Ghana is close to appointing a new head coach for the Black Stars, with an official announcement expected on Monday, April 13, 2026.
He explained that the selection process is nearing completion, with only a few outstanding consultations left before a final decision is made.
Authorities have been engaging shortlisted candidates as part of efforts to secure the best possible candidate for the role.
“Hopefully, if by this weekend we don’t announce the coach, by Monday we should be able to announce our new coach. We’ve come very far. They still have a few more to talk to, and they have finished talking to those few,” he said.
The appointment follows intensified efforts by the Ghana Football Association to secure a replacement after the departure of Otto Addo.
The Association’s Executive Committee has reportedly been reviewing a shortlist of three candidates as part of the decision-making process.
Speaking on Channel One TV on Sunday, April 12, the Minister noted that once a final choice is made, the Association will engage government to complete the necessary arrangements for the appointment.
The new coach will be expected to stabilise the team and improve performance following recent inconsistent results, as Ghana prepares for upcoming competitions, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Reports suggest that the shortlist includes experienced international managers such as Carlos Queiroz, Fernando Santos, Paulo Bento, and Walid Regragui.
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