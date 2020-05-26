WHO ‘fears silent virus epidemic’ in Africa

The World Health Organization is worried Africa could face a “silent epidemic” if its leaders do not prioritise testing of coronavirus, an official is quoted as saying by Reuters news agency.

“My first point for Africa, my first concern, is that a lack of testing is leading to a silent epidemic in Africa. So we must continue to push leaders to prioritise testing,” special envoy Samba Sow is reported to have told a news conference on Monday.

There have been almost 3,400 deaths and almost 115,000 infections across Africa according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control – so far much lower rates than in parts of Europe and the US.