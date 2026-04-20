Africa

Nigeria police rescue 18 abducted bus passengers, including exam-bound students

Source: Reuters  
  20 April 2026 10:26pm
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Police in Nigeria's central Benue state said ​they had rescued 18 passengers ‌abducted from a bus last week, including eight students travelling for university ​entrance examinations, and arrested seven ​suspects.

Gunmen seized the travellers from a bus ⁠along the Makurdi–Otukpo road on ​April 15 in southern Benue.

Benue police ​spokesperson Udeme Edet said the hostages were freed following coordinated operations with other ​security agencies. All 18 abducted ​passengers were now safe and in stable condition ‌following ⁠medical checks, Edet said in a statement on Monday.

Benue Governor Hyacinth Alia urged academic authorities to ​reschedule the ​exams ⁠for the students among the victims.

Nigeria has been plagued ​for years by abductions, both ​by ⁠militants and by criminals seeking ransom. The case in Benue had ⁠drawn ​particular attention because ​so many of the victims were students.

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