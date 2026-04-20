Nigeria police rescue 18 abducted bus passengers, including exam-bound students

Audio By Carbonatix
Police in Nigeria's central Benue state said they had rescued 18 passengers abducted from a bus last week, including eight students travelling for university entrance examinations, and arrested seven suspects.
Gunmen seized the travellers from a bus along the Makurdi–Otukpo road on April 15 in southern Benue.
Benue police spokesperson Udeme Edet said the hostages were freed following coordinated operations with other security agencies. All 18 abducted passengers were now safe and in stable condition following medical checks, Edet said in a statement on Monday.
Benue Governor Hyacinth Alia urged academic authorities to reschedule the exams for the students among the victims.
Nigeria has been plagued for years by abductions, both by militants and by criminals seeking ransom. The case in Benue had drawn particular attention because so many of the victims were students.
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