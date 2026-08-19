NMC reconstitutes boards of four state-owned media organisations

The National Media Commission (NMC) has reconstituted the boards of four state-owned media organisations, including the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The new boards are for the GNA, Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL), Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), and New Times Corporation.

The NMC, in a statement, said the appointments were made in consultation with the President in accordance with Article 168 of the 1992 Constitution and relevant provisions of the National Media Commission Act, 1993 (Act 449).

Dr Kwame Akuffo Anoff-Ntow, a communications scholar and former Director-General of the GBC, has been appointed Chairman of the GNA Board.

The other members are Madam Mercy Catherine Adjabeng, Mr Francis Dadzie Jnr, Prof. Adwoa Sikayena Amankwah, Dr Moshie-Dayan Ahiamenyo, Mr Vance Azu, a former Night Editor of the Daily Graphic, and Mr Alexander Nii Katey Bannerman.

Dr Anoff-Ntow is a research fellow with the Media, Politics and Representation project at the University of Toronto Scarborough, Canada.

Prof. Samuel Kweku Hayford, a Ghanaian academic, chairs the GCGL Board, while Mr Francis Mills Robertson, a management consultant, chairs the GBC Board.

Dr Charity Binka, a journalist and academic, chairs the New Times Corporation Board.

The Managing Directors of the respective organisations are also members of the boards, the NMC said.

Established in 1957, the GNA is Ghana’s national wire service and provides news reports, photographs and other multimedia content to media organisations and institutions in Ghana and beyond.

The Agency supplies content to newspapers, radio and television stations, as well as digital platforms, and covers national and international affairs, including politics, business, health, science, agriculture, environment, sports and other areas of public interest.

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