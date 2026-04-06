No compensation for demolished structures on 24-Hour Economy market lands — Gov’t to structure owners

Audio By Carbonatix
The government has reiterated its decision not to pay any form of compensation for private structures on market lands across all seven districts in the Savannah Region, stating that the affected owners had encroached on such lands.
The Savannah Regional Minister, Salisu Be-Awuribe, made this known during the signing of contracts with seven contractors for projects across the seven district assemblies in Damongo. He noted that private developers had been advised to refrain from putting up structures on lands designated for markets, but had failed to comply.
“It must be stated here and now that we [government] do not have any form of compensation packages for structures on the 24-Hour Economy market because most of these areas are existing market lands with no disputes over ownership,” Mr Be-Awuribe said.
The Regional Minister emphasised that the assemblies are responsible for providing unencumbered land for contractors to commence work.
Mr Be-Awuribe also assured that alternative lands would be provided for affected individuals following negotiations with traditional authorities, adding that those with concerns should engage the appropriate traditional leaders for amicable resolution.
The projects signed cover Salaga, Faboya, Damongo, Buipe, Bole, Kpalbe, Sawla, and Daboya, with the Mankarigu project set to undergo a second round of bidding.
He stressed that in situations where compensation issues arise, the government would abandon such sites in favour of locations free from encumbrances.
“In fact, based on what we want, if we encounter challenges in securing land that can be accessed without compensation, there is a likelihood that we will abandon that site and look for an alternative location where we will not be burdened with compensation issues,” he added.
The Minister further warned contractors that any attempt to compromise on quality or deviate from approved architectural designs would lead to contract termination, emphasising the government’s commitment to delivering durable infrastructure.
“We are looking for both speed and quality without compromise because these are legacy projects,” he said, urging contractors to meet the required standards, while assuring them of timely payments to facilitate project completion.
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