No financial transactions with Ghana Card yet, says NIA

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has issued a firm denial of recent claims suggesting that the Ghana Card can now be used to perform financial transactions, describing the information as inaccurate and misleading.

In a press release issued on April 8, 2026, the Authority stated that the Ghana Card has not been activated for financial transaction purposes at this time.

"The Authority states unequivocally that the Ghana Card has not been activated for financial transaction purposes at this time. Members of the public are advised to disregard any such claims and are encouraged to rely only on official communications from the National Identification Authority," the statement read.

Ongoing discussions with the financial sector

The NIA acknowledged that high-level discussions are ongoing involving policymakers and key institutions within the financial and regulatory sectors regarding the potential future integration of the Ghana Card into financial transaction systems.

The Authority noted that these discussions are part of broader efforts to enhance digital identity usage and promote financial inclusion in Ghana.

"However, it is important to state that these deliberations remain inconclusive as of the time of this release," the NIA added.

Commitment to official communication

The NIA assured the public that any official decision, policy direction, or rollout concerning the use of the Ghana Card for financial transactions will be formally communicated through appropriate and verified channels of the Authority.

"The NIA remains committed to safeguarding the integrity, security, and proper use of the National Identification System," the statement concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.