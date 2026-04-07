Audio By Carbonatix
The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has revealed plans to tighten registration requirements for owners and drivers of petroleum tankers operating in Ghana.
The Authority’s Chief Executive Officer, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, stated that the move aims to enhance safety standards and curb the growing number of road accidents involving tanker vehicles.
Speaking at the Safety Week event organised by the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies on Tuesday, April 7, Mr Tameklo explained that only tankers meeting rigorous operational and safety criteria will be allowed on the nation’s roads under the new measures.
He underscored that ensuring safety is a shared responsibility among all stakeholders, including tanker owners, drivers, unions, and the regulator.
“The business owner purchasing the tanker has responsibilities, the driver has responsibilities, the union, and the National Petroleum Authority as well. From now on, before registering any new tanker, we will follow strict checklists and key performance indicators,” he said.
Latest Stories
-
‘We’ve become quite experienced in negativity’ – Liverpool’s Slot
7 minutes
-
Legendary manager Lucescu dies days after resigning
28 minutes
-
One dead as train travelling 99mph collides with lorry in France
37 minutes
-
Airlines cut flights and hike fares as fuel prices surge
54 minutes
-
Kane inspires Bayern to first-leg advantage over Real Madrid at Bernabéu
1 hour
-
Wireless Festival cancelled after Kanye West blocked from coming to UK
1 hour
-
Wa West MP commissions five boreholes for the benefit of his constituents
1 hour
-
Havertz’s late strike hands Arsenal narrow first-leg advantage over Sporting
1 hour
-
Damang mine award: Minority not against Ghanaian participation; we’re asking for fair process – Konadu
2 hours
-
NPA to enforce stricter registration rules for petroleum tankers
2 hours
-
Manhyia South MP laments decline in hospitality operations in his constituency
2 hours
-
How a simple clean charcoal innovation could benefit Ghana’s climate future
2 hours
-
NPA, COMAC launch Safety Week 2026 to promote risk management in petroleum sector
2 hours
-
Stakeholder engagement resolves onion trade impasse
2 hours
-
Gender Ministry holds staff durbar, welcomes new Chief Director
3 hours