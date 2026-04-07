NPA to enforce stricter registration rules for petroleum tankers

Chief Executive Officer of NPA, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has revealed plans to tighten registration requirements for owners and drivers of petroleum tankers operating in Ghana.

The Authority’s Chief Executive Officer, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, stated that the move aims to enhance safety standards and curb the growing number of road accidents involving tanker vehicles.

Speaking at the Safety Week event organised by the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies on Tuesday, April 7, Mr Tameklo explained that only tankers meeting rigorous operational and safety criteria will be allowed on the nation’s roads under the new measures.

He underscored that ensuring safety is a shared responsibility among all stakeholders, including tanker owners, drivers, unions, and the regulator.

“The business owner purchasing the tanker has responsibilities, the driver has responsibilities, the union, and the National Petroleum Authority as well. From now on, before registering any new tanker, we will follow strict checklists and key performance indicators,” he said.

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