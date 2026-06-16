NPP accuses government of selective justice, warns against interference in Sedina Tamakloe’s sentence

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the government of deliberately weakening institutions that protect the rule of law, warning against what it describes as a pattern of selective justice and extra-judicial interference in high-profile prosecutions.

In a press statement issued on Monday, June 15, 2026, the party raised two principal concerns: the treatment of convicted former MASLOC Chief Executive Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attinou, and the implementation of legal education reforms under the Legal Education Act, 2026 (Act 1170).

The statement, signed by Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, MP and Co-Chair of the NPP's Constitutional and Legal Affairs Policy Committee, alleged that state institutions including EOCO, the BNI, National Security, and the Police, have been turned against political opponents through what it described as "Rambo-style arrests, dawn raids and punitive bail conditions."

The party also pointed to the termination of several high-profile corruption prosecutions inherited from the previous administration, including the UniBank prosecution, which was converted into a privately negotiated settlement, and the Saglemi case, which it said lay dormant.

"Since January 2025, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Bureau of National Investigations, National Security and the Police have increasingly been turned against political opponents, journalists and commentators," the statement read.

On the Tamakloe case, the NPP cautioned against any attempt to neutralise the ten-year hard labour sentence imposed on the former MASLOC boss.

Madam Sedina Tamakloe was convicted on April 16, 2024, on 78 counts, including stealing, conspiracy, wilfully causing financial loss to the State, money laundering, and procurement breaches, involving nearly GH¢90 million. She was sentenced to ten years' hard labour and was extradited from the United States on June 9, 2026, following a bench warrant issued after she failed to return from medical leave.

"Every convicted person retains a lawful right of appeal, but we caution against any extra-judicial intervention, whether administrative, political or discretionary, to neutralise a final sentence outside the appellate process," the NPP stated.

"If a conviction of this magnitude can be quietly undone, the precedent for every future anti-corruption prosecution will be devastating," the party warned.

The NPP also condemned the implementation of the Legal Education Act, 2026 (Act 1170), particularly the introduction of a mandatory one-year "Pre-Bar Course" announced on June 12, 2026, through transitional directives of the Director of the Ghana School of Law.

The party argued that Act 1170 provides only for the LLB programme, Law Practice Training, and the National Bar Examination, and creates no Pre-Bar stage.

"The insertion is therefore ultra vires, a policy invention amounting to amendment of the statute by administrative fiat," the statement read.

The NPP further argued that the directives conflict with the Act's transitional provisions, leave fees and legal status in a regulatory vacuum, and are issued in the name of the Council for Legal Education and Training which is not yet constituted.

"A statutory regime that can function only outside its own terms puts thousands of students and the integrity of professional training in jeopardy," the party said.

The NPP called on the government to allow the lawful sentence imposed on Madam Sedina Tamakloe to stand without interference, and to suspend the Pre-Bar regime pending the constitution of CLET and the making of regulations.

"The Ghanaian people deserve assurance that hard-won convictions will not be undone by political expediency, and that the law will protect all equally," the statement concluded.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.