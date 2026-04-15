NPP accuses NDC government of becoming increasingly intolerant

NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has intensified its criticism of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing the government of growing intolerance towards opposing views.

Addressing a press engagement in Accra on Wednesday, April 15, the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said the administration of John Dramani Mahama has, barely two years into office, become dismissive of dissenting opinions.

He alleged that the government no longer accommodates criticism, warning that such a posture undermines democratic governance.

"Let it be on record that the NDC government led by President John Mahama has become so intolerable to the extent that it does not welcome divergent or criticism of this government," he claimed.

Mr Kodua maintained that respect for constitutional rule and the protection of diverse opinions are essential pillars of Ghana’s democracy, urging the government to recalibrate its approach to governance.

"President Mahama seems to have forgotten that Ghana is operating under a constitutional rule. We are operating under a constitutional rule."

The General Secretary also accused President Mahama and his administration of exhibiting autocratic tendencies, alleging a growing clampdown on dissent.

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