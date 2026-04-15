Audio By Carbonatix
The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has intensified its criticism of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing the government of growing intolerance towards opposing views.
Addressing a press engagement in Accra on Wednesday, April 15, the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said the administration of John Dramani Mahama has, barely two years into office, become dismissive of dissenting opinions.
He alleged that the government no longer accommodates criticism, warning that such a posture undermines democratic governance.
"Let it be on record that the NDC government led by President John Mahama has become so intolerable to the extent that it does not welcome divergent or criticism of this government," he claimed.
Mr Kodua maintained that respect for constitutional rule and the protection of diverse opinions are essential pillars of Ghana’s democracy, urging the government to recalibrate its approach to governance.
"President Mahama seems to have forgotten that Ghana is operating under a constitutional rule. We are operating under a constitutional rule."
The General Secretary also accused President Mahama and his administration of exhibiting autocratic tendencies, alleging a growing clampdown on dissent.
Latest Stories
-
Gov’t secures 2,500 transformers to boost power reliability
49 seconds
-
NPP accuses NDC government of becoming increasingly intolerant
6 minutes
-
Trump’s rift with Pope is playing out in public – it’s costing him valuable support
16 minutes
-
WHRAO launches GH₵2.6m plan to address pre-trial detention, reintegration gaps
22 minutes
-
Energy Ministry moves to strengthen ECG operations and improve customer communication
39 minutes
-
Public prophecy can attract legal action if harm is caused—Lawyer
45 minutes
-
NPP accuses government of authoritarian tactics
46 minutes
-
NPA slashes Fuel Price Floor for April 16 window; petrol now GH¢13.27, diesel at GH¢16.10
46 minutes
-
COPEC pushes for partial fuel tax cuts to ease burden on Ghanaians
50 minutes
-
Guinness Ghana to award GH¢100,000 to winner of 2026 TGMA Album of the Year
59 minutes
-
Accra hosts Africa workshop on civilian protection from explosive weapons
1 hour
-
IMF recommends strengthening of BoG’s macroprudential framework
1 hour
-
NPLs, sovereign exposures remain high despite banking sector recording gradual recovery – IMF
1 hour
-
When algorithms decide the story: AI and the new struggle for press freedom
1 hour
-
GRA sharpens frontline capacity to drive tax compliance and boost national revenue
1 hour