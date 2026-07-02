NPP North East Regional Secretary declares bid for chairman position, says he’s tried and tested

The North East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Sulley Sambian, has declared his intention to contest the party's Regional Chairman position, describing himself as "tried, tested and battle-ready" to lead the party in the region.

According to him, his years of service within the party have equipped him with the experience, leadership and strategic vision needed to strengthen the NPP's fortunes in the North East Region ahead of the 2028 general election.

Speaking to the media in Tamale, the private legal practitioner said his decision to contest stems from a desire to consolidate the party's support base and make the region increasingly difficult for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to penetrate.

"I am tried, tested and ready to lead the NPP in the region as Chairman. I am offering my expertise after years of service to ensure the region becomes a no-go area for our opponents. This is the home region of our flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and it requires skilled leadership to steer the affairs of the party and ensure that his victory in 2028 becomes a reality," he said.

"I have the strategy and the mental capacity to deliver," he added.

Lawyer Sambian argued that the 2028 elections would be won through effective organisation, strategic planning and strong leadership rather than political propaganda.

He said his priority would be to strengthen the party's grassroots structures, reclaim lost parliamentary seats and expand the NPP's electoral support across the region.

If elected, he will challenge the incumbent Regional Chairman, Nurudeen, who retained the position at the party's North East Regional Delegates Conference held in Nalerigu on May 27, 2022.

At that election, Nurudeen secured 71 of the 146 valid votes cast, defeating his closest challenger, former Yagaba-Kubori Constituency Chairman Akamara Bawah Henry, who polled 50 votes.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.