NPP suspends constituency executive elections in two constituencies

Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended its Constituency Executive Committee elections in the Afigya Sekyere East and Asante Akyem Central constituencies in the Ashanti Region following court orders restraining the party from proceeding with the electoral process.
The directive was contained in a memorandum dated July 6, 2026 and signed by the Acting National Chairman, Danquah Buttey Smith, after a meeting of the party's National Steering Committee.
According to the memorandum, the National Steering Committee was informed that courts of competent jurisdiction had issued interim injunctions, along with subsequent motions on notice, preventing the party from conducting and supervising the Constituency Executive Committee elections in the two constituencies.
The injunctions are to remain in force pending the determination of the respective applications before the courts or until otherwise directed by the courts.
The party stated that, as a law-abiding political organisation that upholds the rule of law, it is obliged to comply fully with the court orders while pursuing legal processes to challenge the injunctions and seek to have them set aside.
"Accordingly, the National Steering Committee hereby directs that, with immediate effect, all activities relating to the conduct of the Constituency Executive Committee Elections in the Afigya Sekyere East and Asante Akyem Central Constituencies be suspended until further notice, in compliance with the orders of the respective courts," the memorandum stated.
The directive was addressed to the Ashanti Regional Steering Committee, the Constituency Elections Committee for Afigya Sekyere East and Asante Akyem Central and the Constituency Executive Committees of the affected constituencies.
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