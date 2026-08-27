Education | National

NSMQ 2026: Aburi Girls stage stunning late comeback against St. Joseph to retain seeded status

Source: Michelle Lartey  
  27 August 2026 11:10am
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Aburi Girls SHS have pulled off a stunning comeback against St. Joseph Seminary SHS to finish top of their contest and maintain their seeded status.

‎The contest, held at the SMS Auditorium, saw St. Joseph Seminary take the upper hand from the opening exchanges, staying ahead of Aburi Girls through the first three rounds.

‎Aburi Girls, however, refused to let the early deficit dictate the outcome. They steadily closed the gap before a remarkable fourth-round surge completely turned the contest on its head.

‎From three points behind at the end of Round Three, the girls moved 12 points clear of St. Joseph Seminary in the next round, turning a contest that had appeared to be slipping away from them into one firmly under their control.

‎They carried that advantage through the final round to finish first, with Fafraha Community SHS completing the contest in third.

‎The victory keeps Aburi Girls among the seeded schools and sends them into the quarter-finals, where they will be hoping to produce a stronger overall performance.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Cowbell, Trustur AI, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance

The Broadcast on JoyNews is sponsored by: VitaMilk, Entrance University of Health Sciences and Chartered Institute Of Management Accountants.

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