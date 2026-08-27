NSMQ 2026: Aburi Girls stage stunning late comeback against St. Joseph to retain seeded status

Aburi Girls SHS have pulled off a stunning comeback against St. Joseph Seminary SHS to finish top of their contest and maintain their seeded status.

‎The contest, held at the SMS Auditorium, saw St. Joseph Seminary take the upper hand from the opening exchanges, staying ahead of Aburi Girls through the first three rounds.

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‎Aburi Girls, however, refused to let the early deficit dictate the outcome. They steadily closed the gap before a remarkable fourth-round surge completely turned the contest on its head.

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‎From three points behind at the end of Round Three, the girls moved 12 points clear of St. Joseph Seminary in the next round, turning a contest that had appeared to be slipping away from them into one firmly under their control.

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‎They carried that advantage through the final round to finish first, with Fafraha Community SHS completing the contest in third.

‎The victory keeps Aburi Girls among the seeded schools and sends them into the quarter-finals, where they will be hoping to produce a stronger overall performance.

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