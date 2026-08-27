NSMQ 2026: Aburi Girls stage stunning late comeback against St. Joseph to retain seeded status

Audio By Carbonatix
Aburi Girls SHS have pulled off a stunning comeback against St. Joseph Seminary SHS to finish top of their contest and maintain their seeded status.
The contest, held at the SMS Auditorium, saw St. Joseph Seminary take the upper hand from the opening exchanges, staying ahead of Aburi Girls through the first three rounds.
Aburi Girls, however, refused to let the early deficit dictate the outcome. They steadily closed the gap before a remarkable fourth-round surge completely turned the contest on its head.
From three points behind at the end of Round Three, the girls moved 12 points clear of St. Joseph Seminary in the next round, turning a contest that had appeared to be slipping away from them into one firmly under their control.
They carried that advantage through the final round to finish first, with Fafraha Community SHS completing the contest in third.
The victory keeps Aburi Girls among the seeded schools and sends them into the quarter-finals, where they will be hoping to produce a stronger overall performance.
The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Cowbell, Trustur AI, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance
The Broadcast on JoyNews is sponsored by: VitaMilk, Entrance University of Health Sciences and Chartered Institute Of Management Accountants.
BROADCAST PARTNERS
Frutelli, Excellence Publications and Stationery, Didi Shito, Nataraj, Virtual Security Africa, Lef Signature Limited, Sintex Tank, Door Master, New Crystal Hospital, Palm University College, Ayuda, Prospectus Ghana Limited, Family Health University and Myst Water
Latest Stories
-
Bawku peace talks showing encouraging signs – National Peace Council
6 minutes
-
Anger in Cameroon over femicide after eight women killed in a week
7 minutes
-
‘If you started running, they shot you’ – inside Nigeria’s growing kidnapping crisis
8 minutes
-
Fire destroys about 300 wooden structures at Asawase
8 minutes
-
NRSA calls for urgent action on road infrastructure deficiencies
22 minutes
-
Accra International Airport project funded without direct government financing – Mahama
23 minutes
-
NDC promised 24-hour economy but cannot deliver 1-hour economy — John Boadu
34 minutes
-
‘I can’t take any game for granted’ – Gideon Mensah says ahead of Bundesliga debut
35 minutes
-
A look at the ‘Okada’ architecture under the new road traffic regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519)
40 minutes
-
Wontumi’s GH¢30m EXIM Bank case heads to trial as plea bargain talks collapse
48 minutes
-
John Boadu is NPP’s ‘only guarantee’ for 2028 victory – Former Effia MP, Joseph Cudjoe
55 minutes
-
I will be fair and impartial in my duties – Ayariga assures Mamprugu Traditional Council
56 minutes
-
Ghana’s road infrastructure rating declines from D3 to D1 — GhIE
59 minutes
-
Assemblies should self-finance, Common Fund is for development – Ayariga
1 hour
-
Ayariga calls for stronger engagement with mining regulators
1 hour