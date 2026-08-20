NSMQ 2026: Accra Girls make flying start, cruise past Asamankese, Sandema to book one-eighth spot

Audio By Carbonatix
Accra Girls Senior High School has made a flying start to their 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) campaign, securing a place in the One-Eighth Stage after beating Asamankese Senior High School and Sandema Senior High School in their opening contest.
Accra Girls dominated proceedings at the CNC auditorium, finishing the contest with 52 points, well ahead of Asamankese’s 39 points and Sandema’s 23 points.
The Accra Girls side established an early lead, ending the first round on 23 points, while Asamankese and Sandema both had 11 points.
They extended their advantage in the second round, the Speed Race, taking their tally to 32 points. Asamankese, on the other hand, managed 17 points at that stage, while Sandema moved to 10 points.
The contest tightened somewhat in Round Three, the Problem of the Day, with Asamankese picking up three points compared to Accra Girls’ one. Sandema failed to add to its tally. However, Accra Girls remained firmly in control heading into the final round.
In Round Four, Accra Girls pushed their score to 46 points, with Asamankese on 36 points and Sandema on 20 points. Accra Girls eventually finished on 52 points to secure their passage to the One-Eighth Stage.
Despite finishing second, Asamankese had a moment of its own to celebrate after answering all the True or False questions in Round Four correctly.
That flawless performance earned the school the Jupay Special Award for a ‘Clean Sheet’, recognising its perfect run in the round.
Sandema, meanwhile, finished the contest on 23 points.
For Accra Girls, the emphatic victory provides an early statement of intent as they begin their quest for the 2026 NSMQ title. The victory equals their performance in the 2025 edition, where they were eliminated from the competition in the one-eighth stage by Tema Secondary School.
The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service, with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Trustur AI and Jupay Money Transfer.
The Broadcast on JoyNews is sponsored by VitaMilk and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.
BROADCAST PARTNERS
Frutelli, Excellence Publications and Stationery, Didi Shito, Nataraj, Virtual Security Africa, Lef Signature Limited, Sintex Tank, Door Master, New Crystal Hospital, Palm University College, Ayuda, Prospectus Ghana Limited, Family Health University and Myst Water.
Latest Stories
-
NSMQ 2026: St. Hubert Sem edge Bright SHS in three-point thriller to book one-eighth spot
8 minutes
-
Association of Medical Councils of Africa to host 28th annual conference at Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel
14 minutes
-
ECG’s GH¢200m upgrade spending must translate into reliable power – IES
14 minutes
-
Ablekuma North MP supports 500 SHS freshmen with back-to-school items
15 minutes
-
Dentsu School of Influence opens Ghana applications for aspiring content creators
16 minutes
-
Demystifying Mathematics: Building confidence in young learners
16 minutes
-
Journalists must strengthen credibility in digital era – Kwesi Pratt urges
17 minutes
-
Benjamin ‘Clean Sheet’ Asare wins GPL Player of the Year, bags $38,000 vehicle from JAC Motors
22 minutes
-
‘We need to investigate the ‘system’—IES calls for probe into recent blackouts
24 minutes
-
AMCOA conference in Accra to tackle health worker migration, patient safety
27 minutes
-
NCA Director-General urges journalists to protect public trust in digital era
28 minutes
-
NSMQ 2026: Accra Girls make flying start, cruise past Asamankese, Sandema to book one-eighth spot
29 minutes
-
Schools as sanctuary
31 minutes
-
Bilingual and Multilingual Education: Harnessing linguistic diversity for better learning
31 minutes
-
2026 Joy Sports Invitational Tournament: The Luckiest confirmed as headline sponsors
33 minutes