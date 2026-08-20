Education | In Focus | National

NSMQ 2026: Accra Girls make flying start, cruise past Asamankese, Sandema to book one-eighth spot

Source: Collins Frimpong  
  20 August 2026 2:05pm
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Accra Girls Senior High School has made a flying start to their 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) campaign, securing a place in the One-Eighth Stage after beating Asamankese Senior High School and Sandema Senior High School in their opening contest.

Accra Girls dominated proceedings at the CNC auditorium, finishing the contest with 52 points, well ahead of Asamankese’s 39 points and Sandema’s 23 points.

The Accra Girls side established an early lead, ending the first round on 23 points, while Asamankese and Sandema both had 11 points.

They extended their advantage in the second round, the Speed Race, taking their tally to 32 points. Asamankese, on the other hand, managed 17 points at that stage, while Sandema moved to 10 points.

The contest tightened somewhat in Round Three, the Problem of the Day, with Asamankese picking up three points compared to Accra Girls’ one. Sandema failed to add to its tally. However, Accra Girls remained firmly in control heading into the final round.

In Round Four, Accra Girls pushed their score to 46 points, with Asamankese on 36 points and Sandema on 20 points. Accra Girls eventually finished on 52 points to secure their passage to the One-Eighth Stage.

Despite finishing second, Asamankese had a moment of its own to celebrate after answering all the True or False questions in Round Four correctly.

That flawless performance earned the school the Jupay Special Award for a ‘Clean Sheet’, recognising its perfect run in the round.

Sandema, meanwhile, finished the contest on 23 points.

For Accra Girls, the emphatic victory provides an early statement of intent as they begin their quest for the 2026 NSMQ title. The victory equals their performance in the 2025 edition, where they were eliminated from the competition in the one-eighth stage by Tema Secondary School.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service, with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Trustur AI and Jupay Money Transfer.

The Broadcast on JoyNews is sponsored by VitaMilk and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

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