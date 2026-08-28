NSMQ 2026: Boa Amponsem pulls off late heist to unseed Abetifi Presby and storm quarterfinals

Boa Amponsem SHS has pulled off a late comeback to unseat seeded Abetifi Presby SHS and secure a place in the NSMQ quarterfinals.

Nsutaman Catholic SHS made the early running, opening the contest with 19 points, while Boa Amponsem and Abetifi Presby followed closely on 14 and 13 points respectively.

Nsutaman maintained its lead in the next round, moving to 20 points, with Boa Amponsem on 18 and Abetifi Presby on 14. The Problem of the Day offered little change, as the schools managed just 2, 1 and 0 points respectively, leaving Nsutaman on 22, Boa Amponsem on 19 and Abetifi Presby on 14.

The contest tightened considerably in Round Four. Boa Amponsem produced a strong showing to draw level with Nsutaman on 32 points, while Abetifi Presby moved to 30.

Abetifi Presby, however, provided one of the highlights of the round by answering all their True or False questions correctly to secure the Jupay Clean Sheet prize.

But with the quarterfinal ticket at stake, Boa Amponsem had the final say.

They added six points in the last round to finish on 38 points, overtaking Nsutaman Catholic, who ended on 35. Abetifi Presby could only add three points to finish on 30.

The result means Boa Amponsem has unseeded Abetifi Presby and advanced to the quarterfinals, while Nsutaman Catholic’s strong start was not enough to carry them through.

Boa Amponsem SHS faces Achimota School and Adosadel College in the quarterfinals.

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