NSMQ 2026: Labone SHS knocks out seeded Koforidua Sec. Tech. to book quarter-final spot

Labone Senior High School has pulled off a major upset in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) One-Eighth stage, knocking out seeded Koforidua Secondary Technical School to book its place in the quarter-finals.

Labone SHS seized control from the opening round, scoring 15 points against 11 points from Koforidua Sec. Tech. and 5 points from St. Francis Xavier Junior Seminary.

The school from Accra extended its advantage in Round Two with 26 points, while Koforidua Sec. Tech. managed 10 points and St. Francis Xavier 8 points.

Labone SHS remained firmly in command in Round Three, adding 28 points as St. Francis Xavier responded with 18 points, while Koforidua Sec. Tech. scored 10 points.

The gap became unassailable in the final round, with Labone SHS finishing on 44 points to win the contest.

St. Francis Xavier Junior Seminary placed second with 28 points, while seeded Koforidua Sec. Tech bowed out of the competition with 20 points.

Labone’s dominance was further underlined in the True or False round, where the school secured a clean sheet by answering all the questions correctly.

Koforidua Sec. Tech. salvaged a highlight in the GOIL Riddle Bonanza, correctly answering three of the four riddles to win the bonus.

But that performance was not enough to save the seeded school from elimination.

Labone SHS has now advanced to the quarter-finals, while Koforidua Sec. Tech.’s NSMQ campaign comes to an end.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Cowbell, Trustur AI, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance.

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