One dead, several injured, in Swiss shooting incident, police say

Audio By Carbonatix
A shooting in northern Switzerland has killed one person and injured at least five, some of them seriously, local police said on Sunday.
Cantonal police in Aargau said a manhunt is underway and they appealed to the public for any film or pictures of the incident, which the mass-market Blick tabloid said had occurred at a rave party in the hippodrome.
A video on its site recorded successive gunshots being fired. Large areas of the Aarau town are cordoned off, police said, and it has increased its presence beyond the town as a precaution.
Switzerland has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in Europe although violent shootings are rare and it approved tighter gun control rules in 2019.
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