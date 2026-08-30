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One dead, several injured, in Swiss shooting incident, police say

Source: Reuters  
  30 August 2026 8:35am
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A shooting in northern Switzerland ‌has killed one person and injured at least five, some of them seriously, ​local police said on Sunday.

Cantonal ​police in Aargau said a manhunt ⁠is underway and they appealed ​to the public for any film ​or pictures of the incident, which the mass-market Blick tabloid said had occurred at ​a rave party in the ​hippodrome.

A video on its site recorded successive ‌gunshots ⁠being fired. Large areas of the Aarau town are cordoned off, police said, and it has increased ​its presence ​beyond ⁠the town as a precaution.

Switzerland has one of the ​highest rates of gun ownership ​in ⁠Europe although violent shootings are rare and it approved tighter gun ⁠control ​rules in 2019.

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