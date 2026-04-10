Otto Addo was appointed through the backdoor – Kudjoe Fianoo slams GFA

Former Black Stars management committee member Kudjoe Fianoo has criticised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for what he describes as an improper process in the appointment of Otto Addo as head coach, saying the move suggested a disregard for Ghanaians.

Otto Addo was reappointed as head coach of the Black Stars on 15 March 2024, signing a 34-month contract.

He returned to the role after previously leading the team to the 2022 World Cup and replaced Chris Hughton, who was dismissed following the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite overseeing qualification for the 2026 World Cup, Addo endured a difficult run of results, recording eight wins, five draws and nine defeats in 22 matches.

He was relieved of his duties on 31 March 2026 after a 2-1 defeat by Germany in Stuttgart in an international friendly.

Speaking to Kessben Sports, Fianoo said the GFA abandoned the criteria it had set and went on to appoint Otto Addo.

“If you look at how Otto got the Black Stars job, it even got to a point where he didn’t want the job again. We brought out a criteria to pick a new coach, and Otto Addo was appointed through a backdoor, which shows those running the football don’t have Ghanaians at heart.

"An opportunity came to fire him when he failed to qualify the team for the AFCON, but we played around.”

The GFA is expected to name a new head coach for the Black Stars in the coming days, with the 2026 World Cup approaching.

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