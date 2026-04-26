Football

“We can’t blame Otto alone” – Arhinful questions Black Stars decision-makers

Source: Benaiah Elorm Defeamekpor  
  26 April 2026 7:30pm
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Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful has criticised suggestions that Otto Addo lost control of the Black Stars dressing room prior to his dismissal, insisting there is no evidence to support claims of indiscipline within the squad.

Speaking to JoySports, Arhinful argued that responsibility for the team’s struggles should not be placed solely on the former head coach, but also on those involved in his appointment and the structure around him.

“We can’t say Otto alone failed,” he said.

“It’s not just about hiring a coach. The people brought in to support him must also be assessed. What was their pedigree?”

The 51-year-old for player questioned the decision-making process that led to Otto Addo’s appointment, calling for greater scrutiny of the leadership behind the national team.

“What discussions took place before he was hired? What did he present as his vision for the team? These are the questions we should be asking,” he added.

“We cannot simply conclude that there was indiscipline in camp without clear evidence.”

He further suggested that there should have been structured engagement with Otto Addo to address concerns when the team started performing poorly.

“When results were not going well, what guidance was given? What meetings were held to correct the direction?” Arhinful asked.

Otto Addo was relieved of his duties as head coach of the Black Stars following a poor run of results. He has since been replaced by veteran Portuguese manager Carlos Queiroz, who was unveiled on April 23 as Ghana prepares for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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