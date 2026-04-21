Football | National

‘Fix things or we won’t win’ – Kuffour warns over Black Stars struggles

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  21 April 2026 10:29am
Samuel Kuffour
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Kuffour has issued a strong warning to football authorities, urging them to “fix things” if Ghana are to improve results ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite securing qualification for the tournament by topping Group I with 25 points - ahead of Madagascar, Mali, Comoros, Central African Republic and Chad -  the Black Stars have struggled in recent outings.

The team is currently on a four-game losing streak in international friendlies ahead of the global showpiece.

The poor run contributed to the dismissal of head coach Otto Addo, with Portuguese manager Carlos Queiroz now set to take over leadership of the national team.

"We cannot win against any country if we don't fix things,” Kuffour told 3Sports.

"We played Comoros here in Accra and we were scared to play, forcing ourselves to play three-back.

"We lost our identity [regarding] the way we used to play. The fancy thing that people used to do [like] Polo, you feel excited but now no.

"[when] you're going to the stadium, you s**t in your pants before you leave."

The timing of his remarks comes as Ghana prepares for a new chapter under Queiroz, who is expected to be officially unveiled on April 23.

The experienced coach will be tasked with stabilising the team and guiding them into the tournament with renewed belief and structure.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L for the World Cup, where they will face England, Croatia and Panama.

The Black Stars are aiming to reach the knockout phase for the first time since their historic run in 2010.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group