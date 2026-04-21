‘Fix things or we won’t win’ – Kuffour warns over Black Stars struggles

Samuel Kuffour

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Kuffour has issued a strong warning to football authorities, urging them to “fix things” if Ghana are to improve results ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite securing qualification for the tournament by topping Group I with 25 points - ahead of Madagascar, Mali, Comoros, Central African Republic and Chad - the Black Stars have struggled in recent outings.

The team is currently on a four-game losing streak in international friendlies ahead of the global showpiece.

The poor run contributed to the dismissal of head coach Otto Addo, with Portuguese manager Carlos Queiroz now set to take over leadership of the national team.

"We cannot win against any country if we don't fix things,” Kuffour told 3Sports.

"We played Comoros here in Accra and we were scared to play, forcing ourselves to play three-back.

"We lost our identity [regarding] the way we used to play. The fancy thing that people used to do [like] Polo, you feel excited but now no.

"[when] you're going to the stadium, you s**t in your pants before you leave."

The timing of his remarks comes as Ghana prepares for a new chapter under Queiroz, who is expected to be officially unveiled on April 23.

The experienced coach will be tasked with stabilising the team and guiding them into the tournament with renewed belief and structure.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L for the World Cup, where they will face England, Croatia and Panama.

The Black Stars are aiming to reach the knockout phase for the first time since their historic run in 2010.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.