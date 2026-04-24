Pitso Mosimane explains hesitation over short-term Black Stars proposal

Pitso Mosimane

Three-time CAF Champions League winner Pitso Mosimane has confirmed talks with the Ghana Football Association for the role as Black Stars coach but was reluctant about the short-term deal.

The Ghana FA shortlisted several coaches, including the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss, for the hot seat following the dismissal of Otto Addo after a run of four straight defeats.

The country's football governing body then settled on Carlos Queiroz to replace Addo on a four-month deal which ends after the FIFA World Cup.

“If you want Carlos Queiroz, you are going to pay top dollar,” Mosimane said in an interview on Marawa Sports World.

“There was never anything concrete. Concrete is when a letter comes to say we would like to have you.”

“There was a bit of talk. When I asked the office, they said there were talks – but sometimes teams want three names and then decide who they want out of the three.”

“The other thing is, do I really want to go two months for one or two games? Maybe I don’t want to. If you ask me, it may not be good for me to go for three games.”

Meanwhile, Queiroz was officially unveiled to the Ghanaian fraternity on Thursday, April 23, following his interim appointment.

The experienced coach, who has less than 50 days until the global showpiece, is tasked with stabilising the team.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L for the World Cup, where they will face England, Croatia and Panama.

The Black Stars are eyeing a place in the knockout phase for the first time since their historic run in 2010.

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