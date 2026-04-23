Football | National

Coaching Black Stars is the ‘biggest challenge’ and ‘I am ready’ – Carlos Queiroz

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  23 April 2026 1:25pm
Carlos Queiroz2
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Newly appointed Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz has admitted managing the senior national team is his “biggest challenge after working with eight national teams” but he is “ready to deliver”.

The 73-year-old tactician has been hired on a four-month deal as a replacement for Otto Addo, until the end of the FIFA World Cup.

The experienced coach, who has less than 50 days until the global showpiece, is tasked with stabilising the team after four successive defeats under his predecessor Otto Addo.

"It is an honour and a privilege to be here today,” Queiroz said at the unveiling.

"Since I arrived, I have started to feel it. This is the soul of the Black Stars. The soul of the Black Stars is huge, and that means our dreams and expectations are huge.

“After eight national teams and important competitions, this is the biggest challenge of my life, and I am ready for that.

“I can promise and guarantee that I will bring 40 years of my experience [to the job]."

Full unveiling coverage

Ghana have been drawn in Group L for the World Cup, where they will face England, Croatia and Panama.

The Black Stars are aiming to reach the knockout phase for the first time since their historic run in 2010.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group