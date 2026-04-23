Queiroz welcomed as Ghana coach as Sports Ministry presents ‘fugu’ gift

Sports Ministry presents ‘fugu’ to Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz during introduction ceremony

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has welcomed Ghana’s newly appointed coach Carlos Queiroz and presented the Portuguese a ‘fugu’ wear as a gift ahead of his official unveiling to the public.

Queiroz, who arrived in the country on Wednesday, was officially introduced to the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, led by the Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku and other executives.

The 73-year-old tactician has been hired on a four-month deal as a replacement for Otto Addo, until the end of the FIFA World Cup.

Carlos Queiroz (left) Kurt Okraku (middle) and Kofi Adams (right)

"If you entered your new country now [Ghana] on Wednesday, it is appropriate for the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to present you a 'fugu' gift and to usher you into the country and to let you know you are truly one of us," Adams said during the introductory event.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts had declared Wednesdays National Fugu Day.

Meanwhile, Queiroz will be presented to the Ghanaian fraternity at 1:00 pm at Alisa Hotel.

The experienced coach is tasked with stabilising the team after four successive defeats under his predecessor Otto Addo.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L for the World Cup, where they will face England, Croatia and Panama.

The Black Stars are aiming to reach the knockout phase for the first time since their historic run in 2010.

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