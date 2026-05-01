Our energy progress requires unity, not politics – Energy Analyst, Kwegyir Essel

Recent power outages across parts of Ghana have once again brought the country’s energy sector into sharp focus. While such disruptions are often linked to routine maintenance and technical adjustments, the growing tendency to frame them within political narratives, including allegations of sabotage, risks distracting from what truly matters. At a time when Ghana must consolidate gains and strengthen its power sector, the priority should be unity, professionalism, and trust in our institutions, not political suspicion.

Energy is too critical to national development to be reduced to partisan debate. The electricity that powers homes, businesses, hospitals, and industries serves every Ghanaian, regardless of political affiliation. When the power supply is disrupted, the consequences are national, not political.

Ghana’s power sector is anchored by key institutions, including the Volta River Authority (VRA), the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), GRIDCo, and the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC). These institutions are designed to function with technical independence and professional integrity. Their mandate is to serve the Republic, not any political party.

Energy systems are inherently complex. Maintenance schedules, load management, fuel supply constraints, infrastructure upgrades, and financial challenges are part of the operational reality of any power sector. Temporary outages, particularly during planned maintenance, are not unusual. However, when such occurrences are quickly politicised, it undermines public confidence and weakens institutional credibility.

Ghana must be mindful of the broader implications. Persistent politicisation of the energy sector risks discouraging investment, especially at a time when the country requires significant capital for renewable energy expansion, grid modernisation, and improved energy efficiency. Investors seek stability, transparency, and policy continuity, not politically charged environments.

More importantly, energy progress is cumulative. The infrastructure and systems in place today are the result of policies and investments made across successive administrations.

Sustaining and improving them requires continuity, not disruption. No single government owns Ghana’s energy progress, and no single administration should bear undue blame for systemic challenges that evolve over time.

If there are genuine concerns about misconduct or sabotage, they must be addressed through credible, lawful, and institutional processes. Public speculation without evidence only deepens mistrust and distracts from the technical and policy solutions required.

The path forward is clear. Ghana must prioritise:

Institutional independence and accountability Transparent communication on outages and maintenance Financial sustainability within the power sector Investment in diversified energy sources, including renewables Strengthening grid resilience and technical capacity

Above all, leadership, both political and institutional, must demonstrate restraint and responsibility in how energy issues are communicated to the public.

Ghana’s energy future cannot be built on suspicion or partisanship. It must be anchored in unity, professionalism, and a shared national vision.

Energy is not about politics. It is about progress.

And that progress depends on our collective ability to rise above division and act in the national interest.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.