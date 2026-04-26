Photos: Mahama joins PIWC Trassaco congregation for thanksgiving service honouring Julius Debrah at 60

President John Dramani Mahama on Sunday, April 26, joined worshippers at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), Trassaco in Accra, for a thanksgiving service held in honour of Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, who marked his 60th birthday.

The service brought together government officials, family members, church leaders and congregants to celebrate Mr Debrah’s milestone, offering prayers of thanksgiving for his life and public service.

Below are some photos:

Photo credit: Kwame Bretuo

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.