Photos: Manya Krobo Ngmayem Festival turns 133

The Manya Krobo Ngmayem Festival is 133 years old this year.

The 133rd edition, scheduled for the last week of October, was officially launched at a colourful ceremony on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at the forecourt of the Konor's Palace in Odumase-Krobo. The launch came with a renewed call for unity and for the promotion of Krobo heritage.

Originally instituted as the "Hieyemi" festival in 1893 by Sir Emmanuel Mate-Kole, the celebration was renamed Ngmayem in 1944 by his successor, Oklemekuku Azzu Mate-Kole. Today, it has grown into a vibrant, week-long cultural showcase that attracts indigenes and hordes of domestic and foreign tourists every year.

Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Awatey.

Ngmayem literally translates as "Eating of Millet" or "Eating of Food." It is a celebration of bumper harvests and a direct reflection of the agricultural tradition of the Krobo people. The period also marks the beginning of a new year on the Krobo calendar and serves as a platform for reunion and the rekindling of kinship ties.

Ngmayem Now a Symbol of Identity

Speaking on behalf of the Konor of Manya Krobo, Nene Sakite II, the Divisional Chief for Manya Aklomuase, Okpatakpla Sasraku IV, commended efforts over the years to transform and enrich the festival.

He noted that Ngmayem has evolved from a mere annual celebration into a powerful platform for expressing the history, heritage, and unique identity of the Krobo people.

He particularly lauded the introduction of the Mock Durbar, where basic school pupils dress in traditional regalia and act out the roles of chiefs, queen mothers and elders, as a creative way of inculcating culture in the younger generation.

Minister, GTA Pledge Support

Guest of Honour, the Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Mrs Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, said Ngmayem has come of age, having been sustained and enriched for over a century.

Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Awatey.

She observed that few festivals in Ghana can compare to Ngmayem in terms of longevity, appeal, grandeur and patronage, and stressed that unity and togetherness remain essential for the growth of a tribal community such as Manya Krobo.

Special Guest, the Deputy Chief Executive of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Mr. Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, said the Authority is ready to support the Manya Krobo State, the Traditional Council and the Planning Committee to make Ngmayem not just a celebration, but an immersive experience of Manya Krobo — its history of resilience and bravery, its cuisine, landscapes, folk music, indigenous crafts and renowned hospitality.

Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey.

Lineup for 2026 celebration

Chairman of the Festival Planning Committee, Gilbert Nene Domer-Siako Odjidja, said the committee is working to continuously raise standards to give indigenes, culture enthusiasts and tourists a lifetime experience.

He announced that this year's celebration will run from Sunday, October 25 to Monday, November 2, 2026.

Activities will include:

Yokama - celebration of ideal women

Mock Durbar - simulated durbar by basic school pupils

Akleme - procession to the Royal Mausoleum

Klowem Yami - pilgrimage to the Krobo Mountain, featuring hiking and musical performances

Grand Durbar* of chiefs, queen mothers, guests and citizens

Miss Ngmayem pageant

Non-Denominational Thanksgiving Service

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.