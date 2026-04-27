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Photos: North Korea opens museum commemorating troops killed fighting for Russia

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  27 April 2026 10:04am
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Russia’s Defence Minister Andrei Belousov and State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin were seen applauding as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivered remarks at the opening ceremony of the Memorial Museum of Combat Feats at the Overseas Military Operations.

The facility honours North Korean troops who were killed while fighting alongside Russia in the war against Ukraine, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Al Jazeera English reported.

Below are photos from the event.

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