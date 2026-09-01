Piwak crowned football champions at JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026

Piwak Natural Health emerged as champions of the football competition at the JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026, after an exciting day of corporate sporting activities at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, Legon.

Corporate Ghana stepped away from office desks and boardrooms on Saturday, August 29, 2026, for a day of sporting competition, fitness, entertainment and networking at the annual JoySports Invitational Tournament.

The event brought together employees, executives, CEOs, institutions and sports enthusiasts for a packed programme aimed at promoting healthy competition while strengthening workplace relationships.

Activities began at 6:00 am with a morning walk, followed by an aerobics session before participants moved to various competition venues across the facility.

Football was among the major attractions, with corporate teams battling for victory and bragging rights, with Piwak Natural Health eventually emerging as champions.

The tournament also featured a wide range of sporting and recreational activities, including swimming, table tennis, Scrabble, chess, tag of peace, board games and ludo.

One of the major highlights of the event was the much-anticipated CEO penalty shootout, which featured both male and female executives.

Participants also competed in fun activities such as the lime-and-spoon race, sack race and 100-metre sprint, providing further entertainment for the day.

Among the notable personalities who attended the event was Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament, John Dumelo, who served as the special guest of honour.

Beyond the football pitch, participants tested their skills and concentration in table tennis, Scrabble, chess and various board games.

The physical challenges also generated excitement, with the lime-and-spoon and sack races testing participants' balance and coordination, while the 100-metre sprint gave competitors the opportunity to showcase their speed.

The CEO penalty shootout attracted considerable attention as corporate leaders traded their usual boardroom roles for the pressure of the penalty spot.

By the close of proceedings, the tournament had delivered more than sporting competition, providing a platform for colleagues to bond, executives to interact in a relaxed environment and participating companies to strengthen professional relationships.

A total of 34 companies, including sponsors, participated in the 2026 edition.

They included McDan Group, Equity Health Insurance, Labadi Beach, 3D Wireless Plus, Best Education Services Limited, Royal Kingdom Estate, The Chosen Hospital & Fertility Centre, Adansi Travels, AlSale Services, Piwak Natural Health, Ghana Publishing Company Limited, Old Mutual, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, La Community Bank, Premier Health Insurance, Valex Lease Equipment Limited, The Luckiest, Narh-Bita Hospital, Latex Foam, Volta Catch, SIC, Heritage Christian University, National Petroleum Authority, Minerals Commission, National Identification Authority, Axis Pension Trust, Ayuda Hub, Sapholda Ventures, Tema Oil Refinery, Toyota Ghana Limited, Virtual Security Africa, MoMo Fintech, Multimedia Group and GIMPA.

The 2026 tournament was powered by Luckiest and supported by Toyota, Superior Quality, the Minerals Commission, Ayuda, Latex Foam, Vallex Lease-Equip Ltd and Virtual Security Africa.

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