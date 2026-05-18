Police could not justify GH₵35.8m bill for 2023 African Games – LOC Chair

Audio By Carbonatix
The chairman of the Accra 2023 African Games, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare has claimed that the Ghana Police Service could not justify its bill of GH₵35.8 million for its services during the tournament.
Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee on Monday, Dr. Ofosu Asare said "Initially they were just to assist in providing security and we were even feeding the them. Then they later pulled out.Out of nowhere, they brought us this bill (of 35.8 million)."
"So I wrote to them and asked them to justify it. And they could not justify it. I was shocked to the marrow with the kind of bill they brought and I said please break it down to provide justification to support what you are claiming."
The LOC Chair suggested that their services covered a period of three weeks.
The Games officially began on 8th March and ended on the 23rd March, 2024.
However, per his testimony, the Police withdrew their services before the tournament ended.
Although they did not provide the requested justification, the amount was still paid to the Ghana Police Service.
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