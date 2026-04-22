Police inefficiencies contribute to gaps in xenophobia response – Governance expert

Audio By Carbonatix
A governance expert has raised concerns about gaps in the response to xenophobic violence in South Africa, arguing that inefficiencies within the police service continue to affect how cases are handled and resolved.
According to Tendai Mbanje, a regional governance analyst based in Johannesburg, structural challenges within the South African Police Service affect the handling of some cases, including delays and failures in investigations.
“The police service has been facing issues of incompetence at times and also corruption, where some cases go unaddressed,” he said.
Mbanje stressed that these challenges are not limited to xenophobia-related cases, but also affect general crime reporting and response mechanisms, impacting both foreign nationals and South African citizens.
Despite these concerns, he acknowledged that the government has repeatedly expressed commitment to addressing xenophobic violence and improving cooperation with affected countries.
However, he argued that meaningful progress depends on strengthening institutional capacity within the justice and policing systems.
The comments come amid ongoing concerns from migrant communities following reports of sporadic attacks on foreign nationals in parts of South Africa, reigniting debate over safety, accountability, and law enforcement effectiveness.
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