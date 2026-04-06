Police recover stolen Honda CR-V in Kumasi within 48 hours

The Police in Kumasi in the Ashanti region, have recovered a stolen Honda CR-V within 48 hours after it was taken from the owner’s residence.

According to a police situational report, the unregistered 2019 model vehicle was retrieved along a stretch of road between Bohyen and the Asoufia Highway at Asobonteng, near Kumasi Girls Senior High School.

The report indicated that on April 3, 2026, Alfred Gyimah, a legal practitioner with Toto Legal Firm in Kumasi, reported that his vehicle had been stolen a day earlier, April 2, from the premises of his fenced house, where it had been parked.

Preliminary investigations by the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) revealed that the suspect or suspects gained access to the complainant’s residence through the kitchen door, entered the house and took the ignition keys, which had been left on the dining table, before driving away with the vehicle.

“On April 4, 2026, covert intelligence led to the retrieval of the stolen vehicle at a section of the road that span between Bohyen to Asoufia Highway at Asobonteng near Kumasi Girls SHS,” the report stated.

The police added that the vehicle has since been impounded, while efforts are underway to track down and arrest those responsible. Investigations are ongoing.

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