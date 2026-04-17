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Policeman clashes with ECG staff over alleged GH¢13k electricity bill

Source: Adomonline.com  
  17 April 2026 1:08pm
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A policeman has been captured in a viral video allegedly assaulting staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana, as well as a CID officer, during a confrontation over unpaid electricity bills.

The video, shared on Facebook by Accra-based GhOne TV, identified the policeman as Sergeant Matthew stationed at Madina.

The incident is said to have occurred at the officer’s residence in Pantang, within the Adentan Municipality, after ECG personnel disconnected his power supply due to an outstanding bill of GH¢13,191.69.

Reports indicate that the premises had been disconnected more than six times in recent months over non-payment, but the officer repeatedly reconnects power shortly after the task force leaves.

Tensions reportedly escalated when ECG staff attempted to film the situation, leading to the alleged assault. The incident has reportedly left some staff shaken and concerned about their safety while carrying out their duties.

They further allege that the officer seized electricity cables belonging to the company during the confrontation.

In a video circulating online, the officer is heard challenging the ECG staff, asking: “Are you taking videos of me without my consent?”

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