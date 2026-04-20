Power interruptions are due to system upgrades and not dumsor – ECG



‎The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says recent intermittent power interruptions in Kumasi and its environs are a result of ongoing system upgrades aimed at strengthening electricity delivery in the Ashanti Region and not a return to dumsor.

The region has been hit in recent times by unannounced outages, raising public concern, with some questioning whether the situation marks a nationwide power shortage and the return of the dumsor era.

But ECG maintains that the issue is not one of insufficient generation but rather the need to reinforce infrastructure to meet rising demand.

Collins Manu is the Communications Officer at the Ashanti Sub-Transmissions of the Electricity Company of Ghana.

"Ghana has over 5,000 megawatts of installed power and nearly 4,800 megawatts available—so the issue is not power shortage but how to deliver that power reliably to growing cities like Kumasi,” he said.

According to him, Kumasi’s rapid expansion in residential, commercial, and industrial activity has significantly increased electricity demand, placing pressure on existing infrastructure originally designed for lower load levels.

The ECG in response is undertaking targeted system upgrades across the metropolis. They include strengthening sub-transmission lines, upgrading transformers, improving real-time fault detection, and advancing plans to expand bulk supply capacity within the region.

“These are not load-shedding cuts. They are proactive interventions to reinforce the network,” Mr. Manu explained.

"As we work, customers may experience short, localised outages. That’s the process of building a system that can handle today’s demand and tomorrow’s growth.” He added.

Mr Manu appealed to residents of Kumasi to be patient with ECG as it publishes all such interruptions on radio and social media handles, adding that such interruptions are temporary.

ECG has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering reliable power and building a resilient system capable of supporting Kumasi’s continued growth and long-term energy needs

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