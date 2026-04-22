Prof. Kipo-Sunyehzi condemns attack on Ghanaian in South Africa

An international relations expert, Prof. Daniel Dramani Kipo-Sunyehzi, has strongly condemned the reported mob attack on a Ghanaian in South Africa, describing it as a disturbing sign that the vision of a united and peaceful Africa is being undermined by recurring xenophobic tensions.

The Ghanaian victim was reportedly assaulted by a group in South Africa who told him to “go back to his country,” an incident that has reignited concern over the safety of African migrants in the country.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse, Prof. Kipo-Sunyehzi described the incident as "unfortunate."

He noted that the development contradicts the ideals of African unity envisioned by the continent’s founding leaders and the principles of the African Union.

"This is not a good one from the kind of Africa that we want for ourselves, a united continent, one people, one government, it defeats the dream of our forefathers and even the dream of the founding of the African Union,” he said.

He noted that while South Africa faces internal socio-economic pressures, such repeated attacks on foreign nationals require urgent and decisive action from authorities.

According to him, the recurring nature of the incidents—affecting citizens from Ghana, Nigeria, Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Côte d’Ivoire—points to a deeper structural challenge.

“This is not an isolated case. It keeps happening. Today it is Ghanaians, tomorrow Nigerians, and later other African nationals. It is a worrying trend that must be addressed,” he stressed.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says he has engaged his South African counterpart, Ronald Lamola, over viral videos showing alleged attacks on Ghanaian nationals in South Africa.

In a Facebook statement, he explained that he initiated urgent talks to address the situation and coordinate a response. The South African government, he said, has expressed concern, sympathised with victims, and promised full investigations into the incidents.

He added that South Africa is expected to brief African ambassadors on the matter, while Ghana’s diplomatic mission in South Africa is actively involved in managing the situation. Ablakwa also confirmed ongoing coordination with Ghana’s High Commissioner in South Africa and noted that one of the victims seen in the videos has been traced and offered consular support.

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