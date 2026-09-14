Putin calls for ‘just world’, says every nation must be free to choose its own path

Audio By Carbonatix
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for a more equitable global order in which every country is free to determine its own development path without external interference.
Putin made the call in a message to participants and guests of the 2026 International Youth Festival in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on September 13.
Addressing young leaders from across the world, the Russian leader placed national sovereignty, equality and access to essential resources at the centre of his vision for international cooperation.
“We strongly believe that every nation is free to choose its path independently and is entitled to equal access to medications, food, water, energy and education opportunities, and to the use of the latest technology that must be available to all humanity,” Putin said.
He also argued that an individual's opportunities should not be determined by nationality, wealth, social standing or background.
“We want every person to remain human and for their fate to be determined by things other than nationality, a wallet packed with money, status or background,” he said.
Putin linked the principles to what he described as Russia's aspiration for a new global system founded on greater fairness and cooperation among nations.
“It is our aspiration, our cause and our dream. If you share these aspirations, let’s change the world together,” he stated.
The Russian President also told participants that Moscow was prepared to work with young people interested in pursuing projects in Russia while supporting efforts to build partnerships in their respective countries.
“We will welcome those who decide to join our projects in Russia. We are equally happy to see you build our shared new, open and, hopefully, just world in your own home countries,” Putin said.
He expressed confidence in the younger generation's capacity to influence the future, declaring: “I have no doubt that you, the younger generation, will succeed. It is your time.”
Putin concluded his message with an invitation to the participants: “Follow your dreams with Russia.”
Below is his full statement.
Putin's statement at 2026 International Festival of Youth.
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