Putin invites young global leaders to partner with Russia in shaping future world order

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited young leaders from around the world to participate in projects in Russia as Moscow seeks deeper international partnerships around technology, development and global cooperation.

In his September 13 address to participants and guests of the 2026 International Youth Festival in Yekaterinburg, Putin said Russia was ready to welcome young people interested in contributing to projects in the country.

“We will welcome those who decide to join our projects in Russia. We are equally happy to see you build our shared new, open and, hopefully, just world in your own home countries,” he said.

The invitation formed part of a broader message in which Putin presented Russia as advocating international relations based on sovereign equality, fairness and mutual respect.

“If we are friends, our friendship is strong and enduring. If we are neighbours, we seek fairness and respect for one another,” he said.

Putin also used the Russian word “mir”, which carries meanings associated with both peace and the world, to frame his message of international cooperation.

“In the Russian language, the word ‘mir’ means friendship, peace and accord; but at the same time, it means the world, the planet: humanity, all the countries and peoples on Earth. That explains so much about the character of Russia’s multi-ethnic nation, our decisions and actions,” he stated.

Putin said Russia believed individual countries should retain the right to independently determine their political and developmental direction.

“We strongly believe that every nation is free to choose its path independently and is entitled to equal access to medications, food, water, energy and education opportunities, and to the use of the latest technology that must be available to all humanity,” he said.

The Russian President described that objective as part of Moscow's aspirations for the future and called on young people who shared the vision to work towards achieving it.

“It is our aspiration, our cause and our dream. If you share these aspirations, let’s change the world together,” Putin said.

He also described the International Youth Festival as a platform for discussions among young leaders about technological change and the future international system.

“Where else but here, one of the centres of Russia’s industrial, cultural and intellectual legacy, would young leaders from different countries discuss how our life is changing with the arrival of new technology and what kind of world we want in the future?” he asked.

His full statement.

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