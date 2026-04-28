Rebecca Ekpe Mentorship Program, Inter Tourism Expo to train journalists in tourism, hospitality and business reporting

A decisive step towards repositioning Ghana’s tourism narrative on the global stage is set to unfold in Accra, as media professionals gather for a specialised training programme focused on tourism, hospitality and business reporting.

The high-impact initiative, scheduled for 30th April 2026, is anchored on the theme “Building a Strong Tourism Press Corps in Ghana”.

It seeks to recalibrate the country’s media ecosystem by equipping journalists and content creators with the strategic competencies required to elevate tourism storytelling into a powerful engine for economic growth.

Convened by Inter Tourism Expo Accra in collaboration with the Rebecca Ekpe Mentorship Program, and supported by Edern Garden Hotel, the programme reflects a broader institutional ambition to establish a structured Tourism Press Corps, an organised network of trained media professionals dedicated to advancing Ghana’s tourism agenda through compelling, insight-driven narratives.

The training is open to a diverse cross-section of the media value chain, including print, radio, television and digital journalists, alongside travel bloggers and emerging content creators.

Participants will be immersed in practical modules spanning tourism and hospitality reporting, destination branding, digital travel content creation, and the commercial dynamics of tourism as an investment sector.

At its strategic core, the programme aims to shift the industry from transactional reporting to transformative storytelling, where narratives do not merely inform but actively shape perception, influence travel decisions, and attract capital.

Chief Executive Officer of Inter Tourism Expo Accra, Emmanuel Treku, underscored the critical nexus between storytelling and sector growth. He noted that in an increasingly competitive global tourism marketplace, the ability to craft and project compelling narratives is as vital as the destinations themselves.

“The future of Ghana’s tourism growth depends not only on the quality of our destinations, but on how effectively we tell our stories to the world,” he stated. “Strategic storytelling has become one of the most powerful tools for destination marketing, investment attraction and brand positioning.”

Mr Treku emphasised that specialised training for journalists is no longer optional, but essential, arguing that a well-informed media corps can transition from routine reportage to high-impact storytelling that captures the depth and diversity of Ghana’s tourism offering.

Echoing this vision, Vice President of the Ghana Journalists Association and Editor-in-Chief of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Rebecca Ekpe, described the initiative as timely within Ghana’s broader economic transformation agenda.

She observed that tourism holds significant potential to emerge as a leading contributor to national GDP, but cautioned that this ambition hinges on a deliberate and strategic communication framework.

“The establishment of a dedicated Tourism Press Corps is critical,” she said. “It will ensure that Ghana’s tourism stories are told with depth, creativity and strategic intent, shifting from basic reporting to impactful storytelling that attracts visitors and investors alike.”

She noted that a strengthened tourism media ecosystem would not only elevate journalistic standards but also reinforce tourism as a cornerstone of national development, positioning Ghana more prominently within the global travel and investment landscape.

The organisers have issued a call to action for media professionals and content creators to participate in what is being framed as a pioneering intervention, one that seeks to harmonise journalism, enterprise and national branding into a cohesive growth strategy.

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