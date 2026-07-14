Remove ‘justified sureties’ requirement – Martin Kpebu calls for bail reforms

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has criticised the bail conditions imposed by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Dennis Miracles Aboagye, describing them as too difficult for many Ghanaians to satisfy.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Kpebu said the challenge goes beyond the GH¢50 million bail amount, explaining that the process of securing justified sureties and proving ownership of properties can be complicated and time-consuming.

“Without doubt, the bail conditions are too much for Ghanaians. It is not even about the GH¢50 million, although it is money,” he said.

He acknowledged that Mr Aboagye, due to his importance within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), may be able to mobilise support to meet the financial requirement, but stressed that the process itself remains a major obstacle.

“Miracles is very important in his party, and they can even help him get that money. It is not even about the money only, but bail is not where the problem is,” he stated.

Mr Kpebu explained that the requirement for justified sureties often creates delays because property documents must go through verification processes.

He said individuals seeking to use property as surety must first provide documents proving ownership, after which searches are conducted at the Lands Commission to confirm the authenticity of the property.

“When you get a property, it has to be in your name. If it is not in your name, you have to find someone who has registered property, and that person has to be willing to assist you,” he explained.

According to him, the verification process, including property searches and valuation, can take time and may come with additional costs for people who want the process completed quickly.

“They will begin the search to ensure that the land is indeed registered and check a few other details. It does not end there; afterwards, they will do something called evaluation, where experts go to inspect the property and write a report on the value of the building,” he added.

Mr Kpebu said the requirement that sureties must be justified is what makes the bail process more difficult and can result in suspects remaining in custody for extended periods.

“I don’t want to speak against the GH¢50 million because I don’t know why EOCO arrived at that amount. But what will make the bail process faster is removing the word ‘justified’ because it is unnecessary and creates challenges,” he said.

He suggested that bail conditions should be handled in stages, allowing suspects to present property documents for verification before being released, with additional time given to complete other requirements.

“They should do the bail in stages. If you have any building, bring the documents so we can know the worth of the building and whether it belongs to you. Do a little investigation and release the person, then give the person some months to look for registered property,” he said.

Mr Kpebu’s comments follow concerns raised by the legal team of Dennis Miracles Aboagye that their client has been unable to meet the bail conditions imposed by EOCO after his arrest.

The legal team has described the GH¢50 million bail bond, which requires three sureties, two of whom must be justified, as difficult to satisfy within the given timeframe.

Mr Aboagye, a former aide to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was arrested by EOCO upon his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport.

According to EOCO, the arrest is connected to investigations into alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities involving about GH¢55 million during his tenure as Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD).

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.