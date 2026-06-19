Reparations for slavery must go beyond financial compensation – Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has emphasised that reparations for slavery should not be limited to financial payments, arguing that meaningful justice must also include historical truth, education, memorialisation and the restitution of cultural heritage.

Speaking at the High-Level Consultative Conference on “Next Steps” under the United Nations Resolution on Enslaved Africans in Accra on Thursday, June 18, 2026, Macron said discussions on reparative justice must recognise the broader responsibility of addressing the enduring legacy of slavery and colonial exploitation.

The French leader noted that reparations can take various forms and should focus on preserving historical memory while acknowledging the suffering endured by enslaved peoples and their descendants.

“Reparations, because this is also what it comes down to when we speak of justice, can take different forms as I mentioned several days ago and as John Dramani Mahama has underlined on several occasions,” he said.

“History cannot be reduced to a simple accounting ledger. Making reparations is about placing this importance of scientific and historical truth; building monuments, teaching, researching. It means returning the works of art that were stolen during those periods.”

Macron further explained that reparative efforts should include resolving historical grievances that continue to affect nations and communities today, citing France’s ongoing engagement with Haiti as an example of addressing the long-term consequences of slavery and colonialism.

“Reparations also involves the ability to work out situations as we are currently doing with Haiti. It can be approached from multiple perspectives, but in no case should it be seen as an endpoint, a cheque written to bring the story to a close,” he stated.

He maintained that the history of slavery remains a living legacy that demands continued remembrance, dialogue and action.

“The history will live on and we must continue to bear its names, memories, faces and to make amends, make progress and discuss the future,” Macron added.

The French President also reaffirmed France’s commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at advancing historical recognition and reparative justice, assuring participants that his country would remain engaged in conversations on addressing the legacy of slavery.

“I would like to reiterate my commitment to stand with you. You can count on France,” he said.

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