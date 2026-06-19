Senegal President urges action on UN Reparations Resolution

Audio By Carbonatix
President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal has called for decisive and coordinated action to ensure the effective implementation of the United Nations Resolution on reparations for the descendants of enslaved Africans.
Addressing participants at the High-Level Consultative Conference on “Next Steps” under the UN Resolution on Enslaved Africans in Accra on Thursday, June 18, 2026, President Faye praised Ghana’s leadership in championing the reparations agenda and reaffirmed Senegal’s commitment to advancing the global campaign for historical justice.
He stressed that the international community must move beyond statements of intent and focus on practical measures capable of delivering meaningful outcomes.
According to him, the implementation process should actively involve young people, artists, academics, civil society organisations and other key stakeholders across the world.
“Ladies and Gentlemen, our duty today is to actualise these resolutions and move with concrete action; actions which attract the people, actions which speak to the youth, artists, intellectuals and civil society. Action that reinforces cooperation between Africa, the Caribbean, the American and all stakeholders involved in this move,” President Faye stated.
The Senegalese leader also highlighted efforts being undertaken by his country to strengthen connections among peoples of African descent, support historical research and expand educational initiatives aimed at promoting justice and equality.
“Senegal has convincingly rolled out a dynamic agenda constantly fostering a link between the people to support historical research, promote education and prepare a future more just and equal. I am hopeful that this conference in Accra will mark a stage in our collective journey of justice, dignity and a shared future,” he added.
The conference brought together heads of state, policymakers, scholars and civil society representatives to examine practical pathways for implementing the UN resolution and advancing reparative justice for communities affected by the legacy of slavery and the transatlantic slave trade.
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