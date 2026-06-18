Reparations Conference to chart next phase of global justice movement – Foreign Minister

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says the Global Reparations Conference has the potential to shape the future trajectory of the global reparations' agenda, urging delegates to pursue bold and practical solutions to address the enduring effects of historical injustices.

Speaking at the UN Resolution on Enslaved Africans happening in Accra at Kempinski, Mr Ablakwa said the significance of the gathering extends beyond the discussions scheduled over the two-day event, noting that the decisions, recommendations and partnerships emerging from the meeting could influence the next phase of the global reparatory justice movement.

“The decisions, recommendations and partnerships emerging from this meeting have the potential to shape the future trajectory of the Global Reparations Agenda,” he said.

He challenged participants to strengthen cooperation across regions and focus on practical measures to address the consequences of historical injustices.

“We are therefore challenged to think boldly, build bridges across regions, act collectively and move beyond historical recognition towards sustainable mechanisms to address the ongoing effects of historical injustices,” Mr Ablakwa said.

The Foreign Affairs Minister stressed that advancing the reparations agenda requires broad collaboration, insisting that no single institution, nation or region can achieve the goal on its own.

“As President Mahama has emphasised, no single institution, nation or region can advance this agenda alone,” he noted.

Mr Ablakwa said delegates have a responsibility not only to present generations but also to future generations who will judge their efforts by the outcomes achieved rather than the statements made.

“The world is watching and the global community looks to this conference for leadership, vision and practical outcomes,” he said, adding that there is growing expectation that the gathering will help chart a clear course for the next phase of the reparatory justice movement.

Expressing confidence in the calibre of leaders and experts assembled at the conference, he said they would provide the guidance needed to achieve meaningful progress.

“I am confident that with the distinguished expertise in this room and the calibre of world leaders we have here to guide us, we will rise to this responsibility,” he added.

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