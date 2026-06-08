Report illegal dumping, earn GH¢200 — Accra Mayor launches reward scheme

Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly is offering a GH¢200 cash reward to members of the public who provide credible video evidence of individuals dumping refuse into drains and running water bodies during rainfall.
Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey announced the initiative as part of efforts to tackle one of the key contributors to flooding in the capital.
The reward is paid per offender identified, meaning a single report featuring multiple culprits could earn the tipster significantly more.
A person who successfully identifies five offenders with sufficient evidence, for instance, could receive as much as GH¢1,000.
Allotey urged residents to come forward with complete, usable evidence rather than partial recordings.
"If you just have complete evidence, just don't go. People already come with evidence," he said, indicating that the Assembly already has cases in its files and is ready to act once credible material is submitted.
He stressed that the Assembly's ability to prosecute offenders depends heavily on the quality of evidence provided by the public, adding that authorities need clear, conclusive footage to pursue action against those caught in the act.
The announcement comes as Accra continues to battle severe flooding, with blocked drains choked by plastic waste, refuse, and debris identified as a major factor worsening the impact of heavy rainfall across the city.
Experts and authorities have long argued that while infrastructure upgrades are necessary, changing the behaviour of residents who use drains and waterways as dumping grounds remains equally critical to solving the problem.
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