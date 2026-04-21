RNAQ pledges GH₵ 100,000 to support Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Clap’ song promotion

Kwame Nsiah Apau, widely known as Okyeame Kwame and also called the Rap Dacta, has received a GHC100,000 pledge from renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist Richard Nii Armah Quaye, also known as RNAQ, to support the promotion of his new song 'Clap'.

The pledge was made in a reaction video shared by the artiste, where Quaye said, “Love this song and the lyrics. I want to support its promotion with GH₵ 100,000. Well done.”

Okyeame Kwame released the rhythmic reggae tune 'Clap' to mark his 50th birthday.

The song shines a spotlight on applauding those making remarkable contributions to society and encourages people to celebrate the successes of their friends and family.

Within a week of its release, 'Clap' has garnered widespread positive reactions from influencers across Ghana, Jamaica, the United States, South Africa and other parts of the world.

Okyeame Kwame, who had previously promised to build a paediatric ward at Manhyia Hospital in Kumasi before his birthday, is expected to benefit from the support as he advances the project.

His 50th birthday celebration was marked with a successful all-white event held at +233 Pub and Grill, featuring performances that added to the memorable occasion.

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