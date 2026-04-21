RNAQ pledges GH₵ 100,000 to support Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Clap’ song promotion

Audio By Carbonatix
Kwame Nsiah Apau, widely known as Okyeame Kwame and also called the Rap Dacta, has received a GHC100,000 pledge from renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist Richard Nii Armah Quaye, also known as RNAQ, to support the promotion of his new song 'Clap'.
The pledge was made in a reaction video shared by the artiste, where Quaye said, “Love this song and the lyrics. I want to support its promotion with GH₵ 100,000. Well done.”
Okyeame Kwame released the rhythmic reggae tune 'Clap' to mark his 50th birthday.
The song shines a spotlight on applauding those making remarkable contributions to society and encourages people to celebrate the successes of their friends and family.
Within a week of its release, 'Clap' has garnered widespread positive reactions from influencers across Ghana, Jamaica, the United States, South Africa and other parts of the world.
Okyeame Kwame, who had previously promised to build a paediatric ward at Manhyia Hospital in Kumasi before his birthday, is expected to benefit from the support as he advances the project.
His 50th birthday celebration was marked with a successful all-white event held at +233 Pub and Grill, featuring performances that added to the memorable occasion.
Latest Stories
-
Sylvia Inkoom named First National Bank Chief Executive Officer
2 minutes
-
PAC orders Sunyani West Assembly to refund GH₵116,000 illegal payouts
8 minutes
-
ECG to install over 900 transformers in Ashanti Region to improve power supply
12 minutes
-
I’m learning a lot from ‘top-quality’ Haaland – Antoine Semenyo
14 minutes
-
GaDangme Queen Mothers honour McDan Group’s Torchbearer of Hope
19 minutes
-
2026 World Cup: We have the experience to face England – Antoine Semenyo
24 minutes
-
EDD Care Foundation supports BECE candidates in Anloga Municipality with mentorship and exam supplies
41 minutes
-
360 Group Ltd to celebrate market women on Workers’ Day with ‘Odwadini Mpuntuo’
45 minutes
-
Nigeria charges six with treason over alleged 2025 Independence Day coup plot
46 minutes
-
RNAQ pledges GH₵ 100,000 to support Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Clap’ song promotion
49 minutes
-
Reckoning with the Past, Investing in the Future: Ghana and the Reparations Debate
55 minutes
-
Ghana at 69: Achievements, challenges, and the future of fisheries and the blue economy
56 minutes
-
Anti-corruption crusader demands decentralisation of presidential powers
1 hour
-
Understanding SIGA’s policy of encouraging inter-trading among Specified Entities
1 hour
-
Too much power at the top — Anti-corruption crusader calls for decentralisation of presidential authority
1 hour