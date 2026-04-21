Ghana, Lesotho deepen procurement cooperation through study visit

Ghana’s Public Procurement Authority (PPA) says collaboration with Lesotho is a practical step toward improving public sector systems, stressing that countries do not need to “reinvent” processes when tested models already exist.

Board Chair of the PPA, Basil Ahiable, made the remarks as Ghana hosted a high-level delegation from Lesotho’s Public Procurement Authority on a study visit aimed at strengthening procurement systems and institutional capacity in both countries.

“In this world, you don’t reinvent or circumvent processes. If others have done it and it is yielding results… you are best off learning from it and moving on,” Mr Ahiable said.

He added that the exchange should not be one-sided, noting that Ghana could also learn from Lesotho as it rolls out reforms under its newly enacted Public Procurement Act, 2023.

The Lesotho delegation, led by the Board Chair of its procurement authority, is in Ghana to understudy the country’s procurement framework and ongoing reforms. The visit follows earlier engagements between officials of both countries during a procurement conference held in Zimbabwe last year.

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana’s Public Procurement Authority, Frank Mante, said the latest engagement is expected to provide practical lessons on transparency, efficiency and modernisation of procurement systems.

Public procurement remains a major governance issue across many African countries, where concerns over sole sourcing, inflated contracts and weak accountability often dominate public debate. In Ghana, procurement decisions frequently attract scrutiny due to their impact on public spending and value for money.

Mr Ahiable said stronger cooperation between institutions on the continent could help improve standards and accountability.

Meanwhile, Board Chair of Lesotho’s Public Procurement Authority, Thandi Pino, described the visit as a valuable learning opportunity.

She said Lesotho would not copy Ghana’s model entirely because of differences in governance and administrative structures, but would adapt useful lessons to suit its own national context.

The visit is expected to deepen ties between the two institutions as both countries pursue more transparent and efficient procurement regimes.

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