Asiedu Nketia credits internal reconciliation strategy for NDC gains in Upper West

Johnson Asiedu Nketia in the studios of Lambussie FM

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has attributed the party’s improved electoral performance in the Upper West Region to a deliberate internal reconciliation strategy implemented ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Speaking in an interview on Lambussie FM during his Thank You Tour of the Upper West region, Mr Asiedu Nketia revealed that the party prioritised resolving internal disputes before embarking on its main campaign.

He explained that the NDC established a conflict resolution mechanism at the national level, led by legal practitioner Lawyer Amaliba, to address divisions within the party across the country.

“Some of the seats we lost were not because people did not want to vote for us, but because of internal divisions. So we decided to focus on reconciliation first,” he said.

According to him, the reconciliation process involved identifying conflict hotspots and engaging stakeholders at the constituency and regional levels to resolve disputes.

“In some areas, it was even difficult to bring opposing sides together initially, but we persisted. Eventually, we were able to resolve most of the issues before the campaign began,” he noted.

Mr Asiedu Nketia said the strategy paid off, as party unity improved significantly during the campaign period.

“When we returned for the main campaign, things were much easier. Even President John Dramani Mahama observed that the atmosphere had changed and commended the effort,” he disclosed.

He added that the party’s performance in the region was further boosted by strong parliamentary candidates and sustained follow-up work by regional executives.

The NDC Chairman also addressed speculation about his political ambitions, dismissing suggestions that his regional tour is linked to a presidential bid.

“As a sitting national chairman, I have a responsibility to ensure fairness in internal processes. Declaring personal ambitions at this stage would compromise that responsibility,” he said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to party organisation and unity, urging members to maintain cohesion as the NDC prepares for future elections.

Mr Asiedu Nketia described the current state of the party in the Upper West Region as strong and expressed confidence that continued unity would translate into even better electoral outcomes in the years ahead.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.