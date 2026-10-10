Rotary outreach screens 700 residents as Kotoso health initiative marks five years

The Rotary Club of Accra Ridge has screened about 700 residents in Kotoso in the Eastern Region as its free health outreach marked five years of providing healthcare and other essential services to the community.

The two-day programme, held on September 18 and 19, 2026, also provided eye screening for 139 people and helped 281 residents register for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), while another 262 renewed their membership.

The initiative, which began as a one-off medical intervention, has developed into an annual community outreach aimed at improving access to healthcare and preventive services.

Organisers said the latest figures highlighted the importance of taking basic healthcare services directly to communities where access to routine medical attention can be difficult.

The programme brought together Rotarians, medical professionals from Accra, volunteers, community leaders and private-sector partners, with support from the Kwahu East and Kwahu South Health Directorates.

Residents were screened for conditions including high blood pressure, high blood sugar, hepatitis B and malaria.

Those requiring treatment received medication free of charge for conditions including hypertension, skin infections, intestinal worms and diarrhoeal diseases.

The medical team also provided sexual and reproductive health education, covering family planning, contraception and maternal health. The intervention also distributed condoms.

Beyond healthcare, the Club donated used clothing to residents.

Lead physician Dr. Alex Menka said the initiative was helping to address critical healthcare gaps affecting vulnerable families, particularly those facing financial difficulties.

Assemblyman for the area, James Dornu Tanihu, described the outreach as valuable support for residents. Community members and the local chief also expressed appreciation for the Club’s continued presence.

One beneficiary described the intervention as “a blessing”, saying it had provided treatment and renewed hope after months without medical attention.

A key feature of this year’s programme was the unveiling of a permanent Four-Way Test billboard in the community.

The billboard displays Rotary’s guiding questions for personal and professional conduct:

Is it the truth?

Is it fair to all concerned?

Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

The Club said the installation was intended to serve as a lasting reminder of the values of truth, fairness, goodwill, friendship and service that underpin Rotary’s work.

The fifth-anniversary milestone was also marked by a citation presented to the Rotary Club of Accra Ridge by the chief and people of Kotoso in recognition of its sustained contribution to the community.

Club President Gretel Rejoice Asigbe-Tsriku said the outreach demonstrated what could be achieved when community needs, professional expertise, and partnerships came together.

“This outreach is a reminder that good health should not be a privilege but a right. With the support of our partners and sponsors, we will continue to extend healthcare to Kotoso and ensure that Rotary’s presence is felt where it matters most,” she said.

Over the past five years, the initiative has evolved from a single intervention into an annual programme shaped by the healthcare needs of residents.

The Club said the outreach had helped promote preventive healthcare, connect residents to essential services and strengthen relationships among community members, health authorities, volunteers and private-sector organisations.

This year’s programme received support from CAGL Global Company Ltd, GOIL PLC, Xpress Gas Ltd, Corporate Intelligence Bureau, Voltron Jemen Ltd, Alpha Pharma Unique Ltd, Q-Capital Microfinance, Ernest Chemist Ltd, Adimed Pharmacy, J.M Addo & Sons Limited, Halkom Pharmacy Limited, PPAG, InvestEye Capital Partners Ltd, Freedom Hills Hotel, Synergy Facilities, Bethel Logistics Company Ltd, SGS Flames Ventures, the Genomics and Bioinformatics Department, Signwave and individual donors.

The Club said the collective effort reflected its Rotary-year theme, “Creating Lasting Impact — one community at a time”.

It reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the outreach in underserved communities and thanked the medical team, volunteers, donors, community leaders and partners who have sustained the programme.

For Kotoso, the fifth anniversary marks not only five years of medical outreach but also an ongoing partnership intended to bring essential services closer to residents.

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