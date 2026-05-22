Scientist identified more B6 vitamin in Beer than previously anticipated

A new study advocates that a pint of beer contains a surprisingly meaningful amount of vitamin B6 – and that an alcohol-free version may be one of the better options for getting it.

Drinking a pint of beer can provide “substantial levels” of an essential brain-boosting vitamin, according to new research published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, and that includes alcohol-free kinds.

Researchers, according to the study shared with the Ghana News Agency, analysed 65 commercially available German beers using a newly developed laboratory technique, finding that vitamin B6 levels varied widely but were consistently higher than previous estimates.

The body cannot produce vitamin B6 on its own, is good for the brain, blood, and immune system and is found in a wide variety of foods. A standard beer serving could meet around 15 per cent of your daily B6 requirement, the study’s authors say.

It noted that deficiency in vitamin B6 is more widespread than many people realise.

Around one in five European teenagers have insufficient levels, while roughly one in ten Americans falls short. Low B6 has been linked to depression, cardiovascular disease, and inflammation.

After analysing the 65 German beers, total vitamin B6 concentrations ranged from 95 to over 1,000 micrograms per litre depending on the beer type.

The authors noted that “variations in vitamin B6 composition were primarily associated with raw materials rather than with brewing technology” – in other words, what goes into the beer matters far more than how it is made.

Bock beer brand, a rich, strong style brewed with large quantities of barley malt, contained the highest levels, averaging around 808 micrograms per litre. Standard lagers came in around 515 micrograms, while wheat and rice beers had the lowest concentrations.

Barley is the key ingredient. It contains nearly four times as much vitamin B6 as rice, and the authors note that beer “brewed from barley has significantly higher overall B6 contents”.

What about alcohol-free beer?

The researchers found no significant difference in vitamin B6 content between regular lager and its alcohol-free equivalent. Stripping out the alcohol, it turns out, does not strip out the nutrients.

The study identified two broad methods for producing alcohol-free beer: limiting fermentation from the start, which leaves higher sugar levels in the finished product, or allowing full fermentation and then physically removing the alcohol through processes such as vacuum distillation or membrane filtration.

The authors suggest that the latter brewing technique has “a positive impact” on B6 concentration.

Some alcohol-free lagers performed particularly well. The highest-scoring sample contained 761 micrograms per litre – enough that a standard 500ml bottle would cover roughly a quarter of a woman’s recommended daily B6 intake.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated there is no completely safe level of alcohol consumption – a point the authors of this study acknowledge directly.

Alcohol is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen – the highest risk category – meaning it is known to cause cancer in humans. Consumption also has links to a higher risk of liver disease, heart issues and negative effects on brain function.

Last year, research published in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine highlighted the potential impact of alcohol on brain health. That study, involving around 560,000 people in the UK and US, found that greater alcohol consumption was linked to higher dementia risk.

For anyone who chooses to drink, the study suggests that greater alcohol consumption leads to higher risk of dementia,” Stephen Burgess, a statistician at the University of Cambridge, said in a statement.

Another previous study using brain scans found that drinking one or two units of alcohol per day was associated with reductions in brain volume and changes to its structure, which may be linked to memory loss and dementia.

Beer is, of course, not the only source of vitamin B6. The nutrient is widely available in everyday foods, particularly fish, organ meats, potatoes, non-citrus fruits, soya beans, legumes, peanuts and fortified cereals.

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